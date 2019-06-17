Salaam Remi & Terrace Martin Link On "Northside Of Linden, Westside Of Slauson" EP

Salaam Remi is keeping busy. Shortly following the release of his BocxTalk EP with Joell Ortiz, the famed producer has linked up with Terrace Martin across the way for the duo's newest Northside of Linden, Westside of Slauson, a title that nods toward the musicians' respective hometowns.

The new effort is every bit of smooth that you'd expect from the Queens-bred producer and the Los Angeles-raised instrumentalist with jazz-influenced undertones accenting the entirety of the effort.

“The way I see it music is meant to be shared and also created amongst friends,” says Salaam of the new drop. “This being the first release on my Flying Buddha label since the last Hiatus Kaiyote lp. It has me very excited about all the new millennium jazz coming your way very soon.”