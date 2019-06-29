Salaam Remi & Bodega Bamz Team Up On "Bodega's Way" Project

A few weeks ago, Salaam Remi and Bodega BAMZ debuted the first deliverable of their collaborative efforts, dropping off the fiery "That Guy" single. Now the duo has returned to deliver on the effort in full, gifting fans with Bodega's Way, a five-track project that explores a musical symbiosis shared between the two artists.

“Me and Bamz have a great vibe in the studio that makes magic that’s unique to our collabs,” Salaam says of the link up. On Bodega's Way, you'll find a sole appearance from Conway The Machine as Bodega is left up to his own devices for most of the way over the Remi creations. Get into Bodega's Way down below.