Akon Releases New Afrobeat-Influenced Project “Akonda”: Stream

Akon continues with his global take over. After hitting us with the projectEl Negreeto a couple weeks ago, the Konvict Muzik artist decides to come through this weekend and share the second of three new albums called Akonda.

The 10-track, afrobeat-influenced project features a few Nigerian artists like Skales, Olamide and Kizz Daniel, among others. It’s led by the previously heard songs “Low Key” and “Wakonda.”

"The Latin culture, it's amazing,” Akon said. "Growing up in New Jersey, [I was] surrounded by this culture. I love this culture, and ever since the beginning of my career I’ve been wanting to always collaborate.”

Out now, fans can stream the afro-beat project in its entirety via any one of the streaming platforms. Hit play and let us know what you think. Look for Akon's third project, Konnect, to be dropping next Friday, October 25th.