Roddy Ricch has been commanding the Billboard charts since we entered the new decade. Not only has his massive hit, "The Box", been sitting pretty at the top of the Hot 100, but its success has repeatedly propelled his debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, to the top of the Billboard 200. The album, which released on December 21, has beat out other artists' first week sales for three nonconsecutive weeks.

Although PEMFBA did not clench the No. 1 spot again this week (it slipped from 4 to 5), "The Box" is still the biggest song in the country. This marks its eighth nonconsecutive week in this prized position. "The Box" continues to ward off Future and Drake's "Life Is Good" and Post Malone's "Circles", which sit just below.

"The Box" may maintain some power on next week's chart from finally getting an official music video last Friday, but it will be going head-to-head with releases from some major artists. SZA and Justin Timberlake's "The Other Side" from Trolls World Tour soundtrack is bound to get tons of radio play and make an impressive debut. Lady Gaga also just released "Stupid Love", the first single from her forthcoming album, Chromatica.

Another hip hop artist who performed really well on the charts this week is Youngboy Never BrokeAgain. His new album, Still Flexin Still Steppin, debuted at No. 2 (behind BTS' Map Of The Soul: 7) and landed him nine entries on the Hot 100.