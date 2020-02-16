Roddy Ricch has returned to what's been proving to be his rightful place atop the charts lately.

This week, the Compton rapper's Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial debut album is back at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the fourth nonconsecutive week after earning 79,000 equivalent album units. The project first debuted at No. 1 on December 21st. taking a leave of absence fromthe top spot a few times to make room for a few other debuts, only to return to No. 1 three more times. In its 10 weeks on the chart, the lowest the album has gone has been to No. 4.

At No. 2, Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding climbs from No. 5 with 52,000 equivalent album units followed by Eminem's Music To Be Murdered By at No. 3 with 51,000 total. Debuting at No.4 this week is Green Day, who collect their 11th top 10 album with Father of All... earning 48,000 equivalent album units with 42,000 being pure album sales, boosted by a merchandise/album bundle sale from the band.

Rounding out the top 5 of the chart is Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? which clocks 45,000 equivalent album units while Lil Wayne's Funeral make a large jump from No. 1 to No. 6 in its second week with 44,000 units.

The next debut of the week is awarded to Pop Smoke whose Meet The Woo V.2 marks his first visit to the top 10 on the chart as the project earns 36,000 equivalent album units with streaming accounting heavily toward the tally with 31,000 SEA units taking up the number.

The remainder of the top is hosted by Halsey's Manic at No. 8 with 34,000 unis, Dabby's KIRK at No.9 with 32,000 units and Taylor Swift's Lover at No. 10 with 31,000 total units.