The size and loyalty of YoungBoy Never Broke Again's fanbase should never be underestimated. This was proven when the Louisiana rapper pulled off his first #1 album last October with AI Youngboy 2. That project sold 110,000 equivalent album units in its first week, the vast majority of that total stemming from the 144.7 million on-demand audio streams.

Even though only four months have passed since his last release, NBA YoungBoy's fans were clearly hungry for more music from him because he secured another strong first week with his new album, Still Flexin, Still Steppin. According to Rap Current, he raked in 98,000 equivalent album units with this project. Only 4,000 of those units are derived from pure album sales, which makes sense considering YoungBoy's most successful strategy is dropping a bunch of music videos on YouTube to boost streams. These final sales fall within the 90-100K range predicted earlier this week.

Despite these impressive numbers, Still Flexin Still Steppin will be coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, behind BTS' Map Of The Soul: 7. YoungBoy just had unfortunate timing because the internationally-beloved South Korean boy band was bound to have a monstrous first week. According to HitsDailyDouble, Map Of The Soul: 7 amassed 411,000 equivalent album units, making it the biggest debut of 2020 so far.