The Box
- MusicRoddy Ricch's Wireless Festival Performance Of "The Box" Goes Viral: Twitter ReactsThe crowd at Wireless Festival sang "The Box" word for word — including the n-word — during Roddy Ricch's performance.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureRoddy Ricch Kicks Fan For Interrupting His Performance Of "The Box": WatchFetty Wap was also recently caught on camera hitting a fan who seemingly disrespected him.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicRoddy Ricch Forgets "The Box" Lyrics While PerformingRoddy had to get his thoughts together after forgetting the words to his most popular song. By Lawrencia Grose
- NumbersRoddy Ricch Shows Off RIAA Diamond Plaque For "The Box""The Box" is still doing numbers. By Taylor McCloud
- NumbersRoddy Ricch Flexes "The Box" Super PlaqueRoddy Ricch shows off an impressive plaque for "The Box," his breakout single that currently sits at seven-going-on-eight times platinum. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersRoddy Ricch's "The Box" Goes Octuple PlatinumRoddy Ricch's "The Box" continues to be the gift that keeps on giving, turning in another million album-equivalent units and going eight times platinum. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersLil Baby's "My Turn" & Roddy Ricch's "The Box" Were Top Album & Song Of 2020According to MRC Data, the most popular album and song of the year were Lil Baby's "My Turn" and Roddy Ricch's "The Box", respectively.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRoddy Ricch Performs Series Of Hits For Apple Music Awards 2020Roddy Ricch performed a series of his biggest hits for the Apple Music Awards, Wednesday.By Cole Blake
- TVRoddy Ricch Leaves James Corden Envious Of His PS5 PlugRoddy Ricch chops it up with James Corden about the Compton Santa Claus toy drive, his PS5 plug(s), and lights up the late-night stage with a performance of "The Box."By Aron A.
- PoliticsRoddy Ricch Jokingly Reveals His 2020 Presidential StatusRoddy Ricch is upset that, contrary to what he says in "The Box", he won't be on the Presidential ballot.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersRoddy Ricch's "The Box" Hits One Billion StreamsRoddy Ricch's iconic single "The Box" has officially hit a major milestone, surpassing one billion streams on Spotify. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersRoddy Ricch's "The Box" Goes Seven-Times PlatinumMonths removed from its initial release, Roddy Ricch's breakout single "The Box" endures as the year's best-selling single. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRoddy Ricch Performs "The Box" & "High Fashion" For BET Awards 2020Roddy Ricch took to the BET Awards spotlight to perform his hits "The Box" and "High Fashion."By Cole Blake
- NumbersRoddy Ricch "The Box" Has Been In The Top 10 For 6 MonthsRoddy Ricch officially has the biggest song of the year after "The Box" spends another week inside the Top 10.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersRoddy Ricch's "The Box" Goes Sextuple PlatinumRoddy Ricch's "The Box" continues to prove an unyielding source of platinum plaques for the young Compton rapper. By Mitch Findlay
- GramRick Ross Uses Roddy Ricch Bars As A DoormatRick Ross wants to remind everybody that they better take their shoes off at the door, using a Roddy Ricch doormat to speak for him.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDoja Cat Recites Roddy Ricch "The Box" Lyrics As ShakespeareDoja Cat performed a hilarious rendition of Roddy Ricch's hit song "The Box" on Instagram Live in a medieval English style.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFlavor Flav Joins TikTok With Roddy Ricch's "The Box"Flavor Flav is a big vibe in his first TikTok video to Roddy Ricch's "The Box."By Aron A.
- NumbersThe Weeknd Inches Past Roddy Ricch For Another #1 WeekThe Weeknd "Blinding Lights" is the number one song in the country for the second straight week, beating Roddy Ricch "The Box."By Alex Zidel
- NumbersThe Weeknd Dethrones Roddy Ricch With New #1 SongRoddy Ricch "The Box" has been bumped by The Weeknd "Blinding Lights" as the Number One song on the Billboard Hot 100.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDoja Cat Drags Amazon's Alexa On Roddy Ricch's BehalfDoja Cat went off on her Amazon Alexa for failing to play Roddy Ricch's "The Box," calling the device "f*cking useless."By Lynn S.
- NumbersRoddy Ricch On Par With Eminem & Drake After "The Box" No. 1 SuccessRoddy Ricch "The Box" becomes the third-ever solo rap song to spend over ten weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, joining Eminem and Drake.By Alex Zidel