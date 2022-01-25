Roddy Ricch got off to an incredible start with his Feed Tha Streets mixtape series and subsequent album, 2019's Please Forgive Me For Being Antisocial. While the tapes gained him respect from artists in the game and some public press, features on tracks with DJ Mustard and the album turned him into a worldwide sensation. The biggest single from the project, "The Box," was number one on Billboard's Hot 100 for eleven weeks. At the time, Roddy Ricch could do absolutely no wrong.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

In December of 2021, Roddy released his second album, titled Live Life Fast. The album's feature list was a strong one, with the likes of Future, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Gunna, and even Jamie Foxx credited for their contributions. On the heels of such a strong debut album, a fantastic feature on Kanye West's Donda album, and the features associated with this new offering, many fans expected a project that could top his prior release. To their dismay, that was not the case.

Upon its release, Live Life Fast debuted number one on Billboard. The numbers don't tell the entire story, though, as the reception was not nearly as warm as his previous works. Many fans thought it was just "okay" in comparison, with a lot of people calling the most recent album "mid."

Roddy decided to speak on this in a tweet: "FTS 3 comin 2022, u n***as playin wit my top." To prove the doubters wrong, it seems that Roddy Ricch will be reaching back in his bag and tapping into the style and direction that lead to his success. He's released a few snippets, which one could assume will be heard on Feed Tha Streets 3 when it comes:

Do you think Feed Tha Streets 3 will be a return to form? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.