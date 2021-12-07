Roddy Ricch's "The Box" was one of the hottest songs of 2020.

Winning Hip Hop Song of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and Best Song of the Year at the BET Hip Hop Awards, "The Box" was Ricch's introduction to the world, and has been doing numbers since its release in 2019. Highlighting Ricch's debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, "The Box" achieved the rare combination of viral and real-life success, and after going 8X platinum back in January, 2021 and 9X platinum later in July, the record has finally reached the 10,000,000 sales mark, earning an RIAA Diamond certification.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In a recent Instagram story re-posted by DJ Akademiks, the Compton, California rapper showed off his Diamond plaque for "The Box," which was presented to him amidst a sea of sparklers and Los Angeles-based influencers.

"The Box" reaching diamond status comes at a pivotal moment for Ricch, too.

Yesterday, it was reported that Ricch dropped $5.6 million on a Beverly Hills estate, and last week, the "High Fashion" rapper revealed that his sophomore studio album, LiveLifeFast, is set to release on December 17. Along with the upcoming record's Nipsey Hussle-inspired cover, Ricch also took to Twitter to thank the fans that have been supporting him since the very beginning.

"I wanna take time out to appreciate all my fans that stayed down with me even though I've always been the artist to take my time with the pictures I paint," he wrote. "I appreciate every DM every ticket bought every stream every album bought every piece of love the world has shown me in the time I've been known in this light ... I appreciate every supporter who been down wit Roddy from DAY 1. Y'all forever changed my life and my family life and I'm forever grateful."

While Ricch is just beginning what will hopefully flourish as a long and illustrious career, it's clear that the 23-year-old is present enough to thank the ones that made his success possible, and to celebrate the various achievements he racks up along the way.

Are you still spinning "The Box?" Let us know down in the comments.