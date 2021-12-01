In an era where plenty of rappers dish out numerous projects a year, Roddy Ricch has always weighed quality over quantity. The release of Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial came after a year of anticipation and arrived at the tail end of 2019. Nearly two years after the release of his debut album, the rapper is finally gearing up to drop off sophomore project, LiveLifeFast.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Yesterday, the rapper shared the album cover throughout his social media pages without any formal announcement. Roddy switched out all of his profile pictures to the cover art, leading fans to believe that new music was officially on the way before the year ends.

It looks like the speculation was correct, after all. Roddy Ricch took to Instagram this morning where he formally announced that LiveLifeFast will be arriving on December 17th, nine days after the two-year anniversary of PEMFBAS. The rapper shared the release date with a clear glimpse of the cover art which features the rapper holding his double R chain in what appears to be a speeding Rolls Royce.

Roddy Ricch might be a little late, once again, to declare find himself on any year-end album lists but the release of his new album will bring some new bops to close out 2021 and kick-off 2022.

Check out the official cover art and release date below.