Last week, "The Box" rapper Roddy Ricch announced that his sophomore studio album, LiveLifeFast, is set to release this month, on December 17. The record's late release date will surely keep it off most 2021 end-of-year lists, but still, the excitement for another full-length project from the Compton, California rapper is palpable.

Accompanied by a Nipsey Hussle-inspired album cover, LifeLiveFast will serve as a follow up to Ricch's 2019 album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. And while it's yet to be seen if Ricch's latest work will rival his critically-acclaimed debut record, the 23-year-old is already moving like it will.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Capitalizing on the success of Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial and giving context for the upcoming LiveLifeFast, Ricch dropped a cool $5.6 million Beverly Hills mansion which, according to Yahoo, is fully equipped with "parking for up to 10 cars, a large swimming pool and terraced gardens with a sports court and grassy lawns." The 3,500 square foot mansion sits on an acre of land, and includes a "fully detached guesthouse that could easily be converted into a 'gym … or music studio.'" Ricch's new digs, which directly border the estate of the late Eddie Van Halen, comes with "vast patios, ideal for entertaining purposes" and are surrounded by "mature trees and towering hedges," Yahoo reports.

Ricch, who has credited Hussle with inspiring better business and life decisions, recently took to social media to thank his fans for their support and patiently waiting for LiveLifeFast, and acknowledged the challenges of running into an immense amount a money at such a young age.

"Coming into the amounts of success and monetary gain while young is challenging," he wrote. "But KINGS and QUEENS can be any age and still have to fight their battles."

It's almost certain Ricch will address those battles on his upcoming record, and if this massive real estate purchase gives any indication of how he's handling them, it seems like he's doing quite alright.

