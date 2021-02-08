It's become rather difficult to keep up with the staggering success of Roddy Ricch's breakout hit "The Box," an anthem that appears to gain momentum at an unstoppable rate. With the latest RIAA tally currently sitting at seven-times platinum (an eighth is forthcoming), one has to wonder as to whether the track will ultimately hit diamond before all is said and done. Either way, it's an impressive look for the Compton rapper, who has since become one of the game's most promising young voices.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Roddy Ricch took a moment to flex one of his major accomplishments, taking to the street to show off his incredible platinum plaque. With all seven certifications consolidated into one frame, the plaque itself stands nearly as tall as he does. And to think, that's only representative of one of his songs. As it stands, Ricch boasts twenty-one gold and platinum certifications to his name, with his latest album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial currently sitting at double platinum.

While Roddy Ricch continues to celebrate "The Box," many fans have been eagerly awaiting news on his anticipated follow-up, a project that may or may not be titled Love Is Barely Real Anymore. Not only that, but Roddy Ricch has also previously teased the release of Feed Tha Streets 3, though it's unclear as to whether that was simply a passing creative impulse. Either way, expect some new tunes from Roddy before year's end -- whether any will be able to match "The Box's" commercial prowess remains to be seen.