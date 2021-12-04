We are now less than two weeks away from Roddy Ricch's sophomore studio album LiveLifeFast. The Compton melodic sensation dropped his most recent project Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial in December 2019, and has been preparing for his new release all of 2021.

On Friday (Dec. 3), a few days after revealing the album's cover and release date, Roddy posted a message for his fans, thanking them for continuing to support him in his hiatus: "I wanna take time out to appreciate all my fans that stayed down with my even though I've always been the artists to take my time with the pictures I paint through this music sh*t. I appreciate every DM, every ticket bought, every stream, every album bought, every piece of love the world has shown me in the time I've been known in this light."

He continues to build up his fanbase, explaining how they changed his life for the better: "I appreciate every supporter who been down wit Roddy since DAY 1. Y'all forever changed my life and my family's life and I'm forever grateful."

While creating LiveLifeFast, Roddy told his fans he refused for there to be any skips on the album, which was the reason it took so long for him to finish the project. To close his statement, he explains how difficult life was at times while he was out of the spotlight: "These few years I've been out the way weren't the easiest but I always try to stay optimistic in all situations and keep a focused brain. Coming into the amounts of success and monetary gain while young is challenging but KINGS and QUEENS can be any age and still have to fight their battles. I LOVE U ALL. Live Life Fast - RR"

It appears Roddy is in a great headspace ahead of his forthcoming album, and fans cannot wait to hear what he's been cooking up over the past two years.

Check out Roddy Ricch's post below.