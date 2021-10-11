Roddy Ricch teased his next album on Instagram, this week, saying that the project will only be released if there is a "no skip policy." Ricch's sophmore effort will be a direct follow-up to his wildly popular 2019 album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.

"For us to drop the album we gotta have a NO skip policy," Ricch wrote over a black screen on his IG story.



Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

Last month, Ricch teased that the title to his upcoming album will be LIVE LIFE FA$T. Before putting too much weight on the hint, fans should note that Ricch previously implied the title would be Love Is Barely Real Anymore.

Ricch spoke about what fans can expect from the upcoming project in an interview with Complex back in March.

“Coming off one of the biggest albums I could’ve done, I feel like taking them back to the basics with me,” he said at the time. “There’s all the old fans I had when I first started rapping and these new fans that I got since the big album and Grammys and everything. So, I want to bridge the gap between my old fans and my new fans. That’s what I’m on a mission to do with this next situation that I’m working on.”

Check out Ricch's Instagram story below.