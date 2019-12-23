Mustard has officially landed his second No. 1 on the Billboard Rhythmic Songs Airplay chart as his Roddy Ricch collaboration "Ballin'" finds itself at the top spot after experiencing a 22% increase in plays.

The last time Mustard occupied the space was with his Migos-assisted "Water." While "Water" led as the single, both tracks appeared on Mustard's Perfect Ten album of the summer, which has remained in the top 10 of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart since its releases, debuting and peaking at No. 5. On other charts, "Ballin'" holds onto its No. 3 spot on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart with 27 million in weekly audience. It also sits at No. 7 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

As for Roddy, the songs marks his first No. 1 on the chart while becoming his third entry on the chart overall. Before then, his highest-charting cut was at No. 28 with Marhmello's "Project Dreams." It continues to decorate Roddy's growing catalog, though, as he spent the last week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with his Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial debut album after pushing 101,000 equivalent album units.

It has since slipped to No. 3 but continues to hold its place atop the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts.