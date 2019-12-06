Roddy Ricch Shares Debut "Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial" Ft. Meek Mill, Mustard, Gunna, Lil Durk

Fans have been waiting on Roddy Ricch to finally share his debut album for quite some time. The young artist has been buzzing in the streets for years and now just weeks after he learned he'd earned three Grammy nods—two for his addition to Nipsey Hussle's "Racks in the Middle" and one for "Ballin" with Mustard—Roddy has dropped of Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.

The rapper has previously shared that he wanted to take his time crafting this album, so the delay wasn't due to a lack of effort. “The main thing behind it is really being able to understand me more deeply through the music, unlocking different levels of who I am,” Roddy told Rap-Up of Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. “I just want to let my fans know who I’ve become and why I’ve become that.”

“You got to understand that at this point, I’m only two mixtapes out,” Roddy Ricch also told Apple Music. “Y'all just now beginning to see me and we gon' grow together.” Give the album a few spins and let us know if your vibing with this one.

Tracklist

1. Intro

2. The Box

3. Start Wit Me ft. Gunna

4. Perfect Time

5. Moonwalkin' ft. Lil Durk

6. Big Stepper

7. Gods Eyes

8. Peta ft. Meek Mill

9. Boom Boom Boom

10. Elyse's Skit

11. High Fashion ft. Mustard

12. Bacc Seat ft. Ty Dolla $ign

13. Roll Dice

14. Prayers to the Trap God

15. Tip Top ft. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

16. War Baby