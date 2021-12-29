Following the release of his sophomore studio album, Life Life Fast, some hip-hop music fans are unimpressed with Compton rapper Roddy Ricch's career progression. The superstar made a massive impact with the release of his debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. The project convinced many of Roddy's potential as the next big rapper with hits including "The Box," "Boom Boom Room," "High Fashion," "Peta," and more. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Roddy was able to successfully follow up his debut, falling into a "sophomore slump" and failing to meet expectations on Live Life Fast, which debuted at #4 on the Billboard charts with 64,000 first-week sales.

With the amount of slander on social media about Roddy and his new album, of which only a few songs have stuck, like "25 million," "thailand," and "late at night," the 23-year-old rapper is already looking ahead to his next release, teasing his upcoming mixtape Feed Tha Streets 3.

"FTS 3 comin 2022," wrote Roddy before reacting to people saying his new album is "mid," adding, "u n***as playin wit my top."

One of the most popular responses to his tweet is from a fan telling him that he "needs to" bounce back because the new album was "ass." After setting such a high standard with PEMFBA, many of Roddy fans agree with that sentiment, wishing for even more from the talented performer.

Will you be checking out Feed Tha Streets 3 when it drops? And do you have high hopes for it, despite Live Life Fast's initial performance?