"The Batman"'s new batsuit was revealed by director Matt Reeves on Thursday, when he shared a camera test of Robert Pattinson as the title character on social media. In the brief clip, fans get a glimpse of Pattinson as Batman donning the latest version of the DC superhero's famous costume.

Reeves also revealed that the score playing during the red-tinted clip was crafted by his frequent collaborator and Academy Award-winning composer, Michael Giacchino. In October, Reeves orchestrated a mock proposal to Giacchino in order to lock down the composer for the project. The Batman will mark Reeves' and Giacchino's fifth time working together.

As for the costume itself, fans are already speculating that one of the details of the latest version of Batman's suit has some significant origin relations. It's been suggested that the bat symbol on the chest of the costume is made up of the pieces of the gun that killed Bryce Wayne's parents.

Others are noting the undeniable similarities between this batsuit and the costume worn by Marvel superhero, Daredevil, in the former Netflix series.

Starring alongside Pattinson in The Batman are Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Ferrell as The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson, and more. Reeves announced a few weeks ago that filming had officially begun. The Batman is set to be released on June 25, 2021.