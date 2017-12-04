DC Extended Universe
- Pop CultureNew "The Suicide Squad" Trailer Reveals Who Shot Superman: WatchThe James Gunn-directed supervillain film is expected to hit theaters and HBO Max this summer.By Madusa S.
- MoviesHenry Cavill Rumored To Play Wolverine In "Captain Marvel 2"Henry Cavill may be taking on the role of Wolverine in the upcoming "Captain Marvel" sequel, according to reports.By Lynn S.
- MoviesRobert Pattinson's "The Batman" First Look: New BatsuitRobert Pattinson's batsuit in "The Batman" was revealed by director Matt Reeves in a camera test sneak peak of the DCEU film.By Lynn S.
- MoviesJoaquin Phoenix's "Joker" & Robert Pattinson's "Batman" Will Not Cross OverSorry all, but it will "definitely not" happen.By Aron A.
- MoviesDC Extended Universe Is Ending According To Warner Bros. CEODC will continue pushing out standalone movies for their heroes.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJohn Boyega Addresses Whether He'd Consider Playing "Green Lantern"The young actor is ready to take on a superhero role; he just doesn't know which one. By hnhh
- EntertainmentKristen Wiig's Wonder Woman Role Confirmed: Cheetah VillainThe "Wonder Woman" sequel will begin production in May. By hnhh
- EntertainmentChristopher Nolan Says DC Releases Rushed Compared To "Batman" TrilogyAcclaimed film director, Christopher Nolan, shares his opinion on the creation of today's superhero films.By hnhh