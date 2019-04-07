DCEU
- Pop CultureEzra Miller Likely To Be Kicked Out Of DCEU After "The Flash"It looks like "The Flash" will be the last time Ezra Miller plays the superhero.By Rex Provost
- MoviesEarly Reactions To James Gunn’s "The Suicide Squad" Are PromisingJournalists and movie critics recently got to see a pre-release screening of James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad," and their early reactions have been positive.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop Culture"Aquaman 2" Director James Wan Shares Sequel TitleJames Wan has shared the official title to the "Aquaman" sequel. By Kevin Quinitchett
- Movies"Wonder Woman 1984" Mid-Credits Scene Sets Up Cross-Universe MadnessThe DCEU is making moves. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesJared Leto Is Returning As The JokerJared Leto will reportedly be reprising his controversial role as The Joker in Zack Snyder's upcoming "Justice League" cut. By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"Suicide Squad" Director David Ayer's "Heart Breaks" For Jared Leto's Joker"Suicide Squad" writer and director, David Ayer, confessed that his "heart breaks" for Jared Leto because of how misunderstood his portrayal of the Joker was.By Lynn S.
- MoviesHenry Cavill Rumored To Play Wolverine In "Captain Marvel 2"Henry Cavill may be taking on the role of Wolverine in the upcoming "Captain Marvel" sequel, according to reports.By Lynn S.
- MoviesRobert Pattinson's "The Batman" First Look: New BatsuitRobert Pattinson's batsuit in "The Batman" was revealed by director Matt Reeves in a camera test sneak peak of the DCEU film.By Lynn S.
- MoviesDwayne Johnson Confirms Black Adam Movie Will Introduce The Justice SocietyHow will DC treat Black Adam?By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesMargot Robbie’s "Birds of Prey" Film Gets A New Plot SynopsisHere comes HarleyBy Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"The Suicide Squad" Official Cast Revealed By James GunnSecond times a charm. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"The Batman" With Robert Pattinson Will Reportedly Feature These Classic VillainsThere will be several bad guys. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Batman: Hush" Trailer Debuts From DC UniverseWhat will happen when Batman meets Hush?By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJohnny Depp Reportedly Tried To Get Amber Heard Dropped From "Aquaman"When love goes wrong. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentSHAZAM! Has A Respectable Take At Opening Weekend Box OfficeDC takes a step in the right direction. By Karlton Jahmal