The cast for Matt Reeves's upcoming take on Batman is getting more and more interesting by the role. Yesterday, Reeves revealed that crime boss Carmine Falcone will be portrayed by John Turturro. Reeves posted a tweet with the name Carmine Falcone above a gif of Turturro in his iconic role from The Big Lebowski.

The film stars Robert Pattinson in the titular role. Pattinson is best known for his role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight series; however, he's appeared in a number of critically acclaimed art films since then such as Good Time and the more recent, The Lighthouse.

Jeffrey Wright, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, and Andy Serkis have all also been cast. Wright, best known for his work on HBO's Westworld, will play Commissioner Jim Gordon. Kravitz will portray Catwoman. Dano will play Riddler. Serkis will be Alfred.

In past years, Ben Affleck has helmed the role of Batman, appearing in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, but he'll be absent from this film. Jared Leto has also expressed interest in reprising his role as Joker, but that has yet to be confirmed.

The Batman is scheduled to release in 2021 with principle photography beginning in January 2020.