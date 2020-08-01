dc comics
- MoviesSaweetie Wants To Be A Blockbuster VillainSaweetie wants to be bad in the DC Universe.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureComic Book Characters That Deserve Their Own MoviesComic book movies aren't going anywhere, so who should star in them?By Zachary Roberts
- Pop CultureJames Gunn Shoots Down George Clooney's Rumored Return As Batman: "Absolutely Not"James Gunn says that George Clooney is "absolutely not" returning as Batman.By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture"Batgirl" Star Leslie Grace Reacts To Warner Bros Shelving Film: "My Own Damn Hero!"The movie has been in development and production since 2017, but this week, the studio reported that they were canceling it altogether.By Erika Marie
- TVDrake Was Considered For Cyborg Role In DC Comics TV Series: ReportDrake was reportedly, at one point, a contender for a cyborg role in a scrapped DC comics TV concept.By Jordan Schenkman
- Movies"The Batman" Sees 2nd Largest Debut Of Pandemic Era With $128.5 Million"The Batman" had a massive opening weekend at the box office.By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture50 Cent Steps Into The DC Comics Universe As A Producer On Live-Action "Xerø" FilmIf anyone is gonna make money moves, it's Fif.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture"The Batman" Teaser Gives Clues About Bruce Wayne's Family Issues Ahead Of March PremiereTickets for "The Batman" are available on February 10th.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureSuperman Has Come Out As Bisexual, According To DC ComicsLead writer Tom Taylor didn’t want another “straight white saviour” hero.By Hayley Hynes
- RandomRobin Comes Out As Bisexual In "Batman" ComicBatman's sidekick Robin has officially come out as bisexual!By Alex Zidel
- TV"Y: The Last Man" TV Series Gets First Official TrailerThe TV series, based on the DC comic of the same name, will premiere September 13th.By Joe Abrams
- MoviesMegan Fox Says She Wants To Join The Marvel Cinematic UniverseMegan Fox says that she wants a role in the Marvel or DC Comics universes.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureZack Snyder Responds To Batman Sex Scandal With NSFW AnimationSnyder seemingly tweeted support for the sexual depictions of Batman and Catwoman after scenes were cut from an HBO Max series.By Joe Abrams
- MoviesZack Snyder Reveals Who He Wanted To Play Green Lantern In "Justice League"Zack Snyder says he wanted to cast Wayne T. Carr to appear in "Justice League" as Green Lantern.By Cole Blake
- MoviesDwayne "The Rock" Johnson Confirms "Black Adam" Release DateThe Rock has announced exactly when fans will be able to see his upcoming "Black Adam" film.By Cole Blake
- TV"Justice League" Confirmed As 4-Hour Movie, Not Mini-SeriesWhile it was never confirmed, fans expected "Justice League" to come out as a mini-series. By hnhh
- MoviesBen Affleck Says "Suffering" Through "Justice League" Was Worth It For His KidsBen Affleck says "every moment of suffering on Justice League" was worth it for his kids.By Cole Blake
- MoviesMichael B. Jordan Joins DC's "Static Shock" To Create "New Universe" For Black SuperheroesMichael B. Jordan is joining DC's "Static Shock" to help build a new universe for black superheroes.By Cole Blake
- TVJohn Cena To Star As Title Character In "The Suicide Squad" Spin-OffThe series has been picked up by HBO and "The Suicide Squad" filmmaker James Gun will direct.By Erika Marie
- MoviesDave Bautista Tried To Get Cast As Bane In "The Batman" With No LuckBautista wants to dive deeper into the land of comic book movies. By Karlton Jahmal