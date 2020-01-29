It's official, Ben Affleck's reign as The Bat has officially come to an end as production for The Batman (2021) starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne began Monday (Jan. 27). This shouldn't come as a surprise for comic book-themed music fans as Warner Bros. and company had revealed that the former Twilight star would be donning the infamous black suit early last year. However, suiting up as one of the world's most coveted superheroes comes an extreme amount of criticism.

On Monday afternoon, the film's director, Matt Reeves, took to Twitter to reveal the film's first clapboard revealing production officially underway on scene number seventeen. The Tweet captioned, "#DayOne cc:@GreigfraserD," featured a mention of the film's producer, Greig Fraser, and caused quite a stir on Twitter as various heavy-hitters within the film industry commented on the photo wishing Reeves and his team luck.

While plot details for The Batman have been few and far between, it has been verified that the timelines from previous Batman films will not be acknowledged in the upcoming franchise reboot.

While the storyline remains a mystery at the moment, the cast starring Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Paul Dano as The Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, does provide fans with insight on how impactful this film can be for the DC Universe.

Warner Bros has proposed a June 25, 2021 premiere date for The Batman.

With the production company also preparing for the release of the Harley Quinn spin-off, Birds of Prey, next month, the studio house is attempting to establish themselves as a viable competitor as Marvel this decade. However, with Robert Pattinson's extensive body of work as evidence of his ability, do you believe the 33-year-old actor has the range to embody the persona of Batman?

Check out a sneak peep of Birds of Prey below.