A few months ago, it was reported that Colin Farrell was in talks to play notorious rogue The Penguin in Matt Reeve's upcoming The Batman. Now, the news has been made official, as Reeves himself took to Twitter to make the playful announcement. From the sound of it, Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot will be but one of many antagonistic forces contending with the titular Bat; he'll be joined by The Riddler (Paul Dano), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Two-Face (Peter Sarsgaard).

As for the film's heroes, we've already got Robert Pattinson lined up to don the cape and cowl, Zoe Kravitz tapped for Catwoman, Jeffery Wright holding it down as Commissioner Gordon, and the irreplaceable Andy Serkis as the trusty Alfred. All things considered, we're looking at a pretty stacked cast, and it should be exciting to see Reeve's "film noir" take on Batman unfold.

Do you think Colin Farrell as The Penguin is an inspired casting choice? Look for The Batman to hit theatres June 25th, 2021.