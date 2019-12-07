The Batman cast is looking very good. The film earned the ire of fans worldwide when Robert Pattinson was cast as Bruce Wayne. His Twilight days could not be forgotten. Still, Warner Bros. is trusting Matt Reeves to put together something different and entertaining. As the days flew by, more announcements made fans feel better, such as the casting of Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. has cast Peter Sarsgaard in the film. His role has yet to be revealed, but fans are speculating that he will be Harvey Dent. Sarsgaard is married to Maggie Gyllenhaal in real life, and she played Harvey Dent's lover in The Dark Knight. That is the basis of most of the casting speculation, and it isn't much to go off of. It is possible that Sarsgaard is playing someone else entirely.

Gyllenhaal fueled the Two-Face rumors with an Instagram post of her husband. She shared a picture of his head half-shaved and followed it with the quote, "Half way through a shave." The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.