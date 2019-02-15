bat
- RandomMichigan Grandma Swings Bat At Protesters: "I'm Gonna Protect My Property"A 75-year-old Michigan woman swung a bat at protesters in an attempt to "protect [her] property" from getting damaged.By Lynn S.
- MoviesRobert Pattinson's "The Batman" First Look: New BatsuitRobert Pattinson's batsuit in "The Batman" was revealed by director Matt Reeves in a camera test sneak peak of the DCEU film.By Lynn S.
- GramTravis Scott & Ozzy Osbourne Went Halvsies On An Order Of BatTravis Scott & Ozzy Osbourne form an impromptu legion of evil. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsAnderson Silva Gunning For Conor McGregor Super FightSilva is still going strong at 44 years old.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentBen Affleck Officially Retires His "Batman" CapeBen Affleck's statement: "I guess... I'm not Batman?"By Alex Zidel