There have been a few entertainers who have been eyeing the role of Catwoman throughout 2019. Earlier this year, Vanessa Hudgens shared fan art on her Instagram Story that showed her drawn as the famed feline character. The actress-singer shared that Catwoman was her "dream role" and wanted to know who she needed to talk to in order for her wishes to be fulfilled.

Later, Kehlani retweeted a news story that stated The Batman writer-director Matt Reeves was on the hunt for a new Catwoman, and the singer recommended "Teyana PHUCKING taylor." Fans agreed, but it looks like both Hudgens and Taylor will have to sit this one out because it's been announced that celebrity spawn Zoe Kravitz will take on the coveted role.

Kravitz will star opposite Twilight actor Robert Pattinson who will don the title character's superhero suit for the anticipated film. According to Variety, Kravitz—whose stepfather, Jason Momoa, is Aquaman—won out over Atlanta's Zazie Beetz, Baby Driver's Eiza Gonzalez, and Jason Bourne's Alicia Vikander. The publication also states that there are rumors filming is set to start in the summer of 2020, but it's possible that it can begin as early as the end of this year.

Other actresses who have played Catwoman include Eartha Kitt, Halle Berry, Michelle Pfeiffer, Julie Newmar, Jennifer Carpenter, Sanaa Lathan, Eliza Dushku, and Camren Bicondova.