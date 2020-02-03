We've known for some time now that Robert Pattinson is the new leading man to star as Batman in the forthcoming adaption directed by Matt Reeves. The 33-year-old actor previously spoke about his role in the film and his hopes to not have his acting chops become as big as his Twilight character. While that's something he clearly can't control, Robert has now opened up to Time Out about the rumor of his Batman role before it was even officially confirmed.



Kimberly White/Getty Images

According to Robert, when the news broke to the media he "hadn’t even done the audition." yet. "It’s just nerve-wracking because I was really excited about it and you think: really, is this how I’m going to lose this role? It’s the most annoying circumstances to lose something," he explained. He added: “Everyone was like: Is that true, is that true?”,’ he said. ‘And it wasn’t true at the time, I hadn’t got the job. It was pretty terrifying."

As for life after the film, Robert recently expressed how he would turn to "arthouse porn" if the movie flops entirely. "I'm already remembering what it's like to talk about a movie where there's an expectation. Whenever you say anything, people are like, 'Argh! You idiot!' Like, dude, I haven't even started yet! But there is no harsher critic of myself than myself, so I don’t need to worry about anyone else," he said.