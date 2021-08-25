Rick Ross has one of the most beautiful estates in the world, a collection of over a hundred cars, and more jewelry than even he can keep count of. As one of the most commercially successful rappers of his generation, the Florida-born mogul continues to show off his wealth, and this week, he bought himself a brand new timepiece that will make anybody a little jealous.

As the money keeps coming in, Rick Ross decided to spoil himself this week, investing in a $2 million watch from Jacob & Co. As many rappers have suggested, luxury watches can be quite a lavish investment for them, considering they often will add hundreds of thousands of value on the price a few years following their purchase. With Rozay, his $2 million watch may end up making him some big bucks if he ever decides to sell it, but we're sure he'll make great use out of it first.



Larry Hulst/Getty Images

The new watch is described as a unique 18k white gold "Billionaire Ashoka" model, which is fully set with emerald-cut baguette diamonds. It has a power reserve of 72 hours and over 716 individual stones.

Recently, The Weeknd showed off his own stunning watch acquisition, which cost him $162,000. Juicy J also considered purchasing a new watch for himself, but he explained that he opted against doing so, investing in a two-billion-dollar company instead.

Check out photos of Rick Ross' new watch below and let us know, if you had $2 million to blow, what would you spend it on?