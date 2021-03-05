Polo G understands the value of a sound investment. Not long after the young rapper purchased his first home at the age of twenty-one, already showing a shrewd grasp on the importance of ownership, Polo took to Twitter to flex another one of his clever money moves. Though many rappers indulge in luxurious jewelry purely for status, Polo appears to have a different approach, as indicated by a recent flex on Twitter.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

"I bought a Plain Ap for my Bday worth about 90k @ the time I paid 85k for it...in a span of 2months that watch is worth 140k now," writes Polo G, taking a page out of Jay-Z's "Story Of O.J." philosophy book. "Great investment." Of course, one has to wonder if he'll ever sell his prized possession, or simply let it accumulate value from the safety of his wrist. Either way, it's a win for the Chicago rapper, who already seems destined for a big year in 2021.

On a more music-centric note, Polo G is already off to a promising start. Following the release of the official Boogie soundtrack, Polo G and Pop Smoke linked up for another collaboration in "Fashion," which you can check out right here. Be sure to keep an eye out on Polo G's next move, be it financial expansion or otherwise. Do you think he has the potential to be one of hip-hop's top earners in the coming years?