Juicy J has certainly blown a lot of money in his life; at least that's the conclusion you would have to come to after listening to his music. But the talented rapper, producer, and mogul is making smart money moves as well. Juicy J hopped on Instagram to boast about an amazing project he has invested in.

The veteran entertainer appears to have put some money into Heliogen. The solar energy company will be merging with one of the few so-called blank-check companies led by women. Heliogen's CEO is angel investor and entrepreneur Bill Gross.

Heliogen will be merging with SPAC Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Cybersecurity executive and former U.S. Army officer Phyllis Newhouse and venture capitalist Isabelle Freidheim are the SPAC’s CEO and board chair, respectively. Former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is an advisor.

It looks like a good move for Juicy J, since the venture appears to be valued at $2 billion. "I was gonna buy a moissanite diamond watch but i decided to invest the money in a huge operation ð°," he wrote as the caption for a post that highlights the investment. Heliogen utilizes reflectors that are positioned by artificial intelligence to reflect sunshine at a small receiver, generating extreme heat. That sunshine can be consolidated and processed to produce power when there is no sun.