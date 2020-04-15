Rick Ross has been active in the rap game for two decades and, over time, he's made a lot of money. Not only is the Miami legend a successful recording artist, but he's also an author, an entrepreneur, a record executive, and more. The leader of Maybach Music Group, Ross has worked closely with Gunplay, Meek Mill, Wale, French Montana, and others. With all the accomplishments he's celebrated over twenty years, a mogul like The Bawse deserves to unwind in a palace. Turns out, that's exactly what he's doing.

Rick Ross is lucky enough to call this place home, quarantining inside the most celestial looking Miami property. He recently showed off a photo of his yard after tending to the grass and, oh lord, it's beautiful.

A gorgeous hedge garden surrounds a pond, which leads to the home's entrance. The rapper's initials are a central focus on the decoration, which extends to include what appears to be acres of land. A vast field is present to surround his crib, allowing him to get in a nice morning workout anytime he pleases.

Of course, Rozay needed to subtly flex one of his vintage cars, placing it at the end of the drive-way and proving how spacious his palace truly is.

Check out the picture below.