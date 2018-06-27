jacob & co\
- GramRick Ross Shows Off New $2 Million WatchRick Ross just bought himself a new watch worth over $2 million.By Alex Zidel
- SportsConor McGregor Flexes Lavish $1 Million WatchConor McGregor is showing off ahead of UFC 257.By Alexander Cole
- GramDrake Cops Himself Lavish OVO Owl Chain With 342 DiamondsDrake is getting himself iced out in preparation for "Certified Lover Boy."By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureDrake Really Has A Casino On His WristDrake's latest addition to his ever-growing watch collection is Jacob & Co.'s Astronomia Casino which swaps a watch's dial for a fully functioning mini-roulette table.By Aron A.
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Stunts On All Of Us With Iced Out 1-Of-1 TimepieceMayweather reminds us once again what The Money Team is all about.By Alexander Cole
- Entertainment50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather Beef: How It All StartedFloyd Mayweather explains the root of his beef with 50 Cent. By Brynjar Chapman
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Cops $18 Million Jacob & Co WristwatchThe timepiece was marketed as "The Billionaire Watch."By Devin Ch