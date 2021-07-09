The Weeknd is one of the biggest artists in the world especially when it comes to the pop and r&b space. With this in mind, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he has millions of dollars to spend on various items. If you've followed The Weeknd over the years, then you would know he has never been a flashy guy as far as his style is concerned. Big cumbersome chains with lots of diamonds have never really excited him. However, just like many of us out there, Abel can be a sucker for a good watch.

Recently, the Canadian artist took to his Instagram page where he showcased his latest purchase, which we have to say, is pretty darn impressive. In the Instagram post found below, The Weeknd can be seen wearing an Audemars Piguet x Marvel Black Panther watch. This piece cost $162K and there are only 250 of them in the world.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

As many of you already know, Audemars is one of the most popular watchmakers, especially in the hip-hop world. With this piece, The Weeknd was also able to get some pretty dope packaging that wraps the shoe into this neat little bow. Overall, the entire piece is something to behold and we're sure he will be wearing this one for years to come.

