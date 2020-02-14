Quavo went for the grand romantic gesture for Saweetie this year, by hiring a violinist to perform for his lady as soon as she woke up on the Valentine's Day. Quavo posted videos on his Instagram story showing Saweetie looking absolutely overwhelmed by the surprise.

In the clips, the violinist performs directly to Saweetie, who is still in bed after waking up to an unexpected musical performance. The musician even does a rendition of Saweetie's hit, "My Type," which the Icy Grl seemed especially thrilled about.

Many of the commenters on The Shade Room's post were not sold by the romantic gesture, insisting that Saweetie was probably annoyed that she had to wake up to such a ruckus. Others noted that "Kanye did it better," referring to the artist's similar Valentine's Day surprise for wife, Kim Kardashian, a few years ago, in which he hired an entire orchestra of violinists to perform in their living room. Kanye also got jazz saxophonist Kenny G to serenade Kim on Valentine's Day last year.

Regardless of how Saweetie may or may not have felt about the ambush performance, she and Quavo appear to be more in love than ever, and continue to be one of hip-hop's reigning power couples. Quavo was smart to treat his lady for Valentine's Day in the morning, since he'll have his hands full playing in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night, followed by a performance during the halftime show on Sunday night, alongside DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, and Chance The Rapper.