Quavo will be among the most notable names competing in the 2020 NBA All Star Celebrity Game on Friday night, and he has plenty of footwear options in the stash for his pursuit of another MVP award. Among the sneakers we'll see on Quavo's feet is Kanye West's Yeezy Basketball sneaker, which will reportedly hit retailers for the first time during All Star weekend.

Ahead of tonight's Celebrity Game, Quavo took to instagram to give his followers an in-hand look at the Yeezy Basketball kicks he'll debut on the court.

According to sneaker source Yeezy Mafia, there are actually two versions of the Yeezy Basketball Quantum dropping this weekend, including the performance style that Quavo plans to wear and a more lifestyle iteration. Overall, the designs are very similar with the biggest difference being the translucent, plastic cage and lack of 3M detailing seen on the performance pair. Both are expected to retail for $250.

Quavo will be repping for Stephen A. Smith's team tonight along with team captain Chance The Rapper, A'ja Wilson, Darius Miles, Taylor Bennett, actor LaRoyce Hawkins, Anthony "Spice" Adams, Ronnie 2K, Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, gymnast Katelyn Ohashi, and Lil Rel Howery.

Michael Wilbon's team, captained by Common, includes ex-Celebrity Game MVP Famous Los, Bad Bunny, Chelsea Gray, Quentin Richardson, Hannibal Buress, Kane Brown, Jon Batiste, Jidenna, Saturday Night Live comedian Alex Moffat and Chef Jose Andres.

The 2020 NBA All Star Celebrity Game will take place tonight, February 14 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. You can catch the action on ESPN starting at 7pm ET.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images