Quavo and Saweetie have been going strong for a minute now, and it looks like their relationship is having a positive effect on Saweetie's figure, according to Quavo. On Wednesday night, the Icy Girl shared a photo of herself decked out in a latex bodysuit and fishnets. She captioned the jaw-dropping photo, "las dangerous," and her boyfriend couldn't help but chime in on the role he played in how good she looked.

In the comments, Quavo brings attention to how fit his girlfriend is looking, and took it upon himself to let the world know, "I’m puttin that weight on her 💪🏽." Quavo seems to want us to believe that he is responsible for getting Saweetie in shape by engaging in certain implied activities, and whether or not this is true, it's definitely working.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Quavo and Saweetie have been one of the reigning power couples of hip-hop for quite some time now. Rumours that the two of them were involved with each other first started circulating around September of 2018, and were confirmed by Saweetie later that month when she claimed him as her boo. Since then, they've mostly been nothing but smitten for each other. At the top of the new year, they rang in 2020 with a trip to Aspen to hit the slopes, where they ran into Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko.