Hip hop power couple Quavo and Saweetie kicked off the new year with a visit to Aspen to hit that fresh pow in Aspen, and happened to run into another famous duo. Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, were also spending the first few days of 2020 on the mountain, and the two couples thought the serendipitous moment called for a photo op.

Quavo posted a boomerang of him and his boo posing next to the Harts, complete with a camera shutter sound effect. The four of them grinned at the camera with the snow-capped mountains in the background providing an impeccable view. Quavo captioned the post, "H U N C H O s & T H E H A R T s #Aspen2020," possibly indicating an official union between him and Saweetie in the near future (although, as we know, his real last name is not actually Huncho). Kevin commented on the photo, "Good seeing you champ...wishing you both a blessed & happy new year 🙏🏾." Kevin himself also posted a photo from the Aspen trip, though the shot only featured the Hart family members: Kevin, his two kids from his previous marriage, Eniko, and their son together. Kevin captioned hist post, "Thank you god. #Harts."

Saweetie also shared an Aspen shot on her Instagram of herself in posing with her tongue out while holding her snowboard. She captioned the post, "ICY GRL" complete with winter-themed emojis, referring to the title of her debut single.

While Quavo and Saweetie have been nothing but smooth sailing lately, Kevin and Eniko have been involved in some major drama following the release of Kevin's Netflix documentary series, Don't F*ck This Up, in which the married couple address his cheating scandal in 2017.