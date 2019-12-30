Quavo and Saweetie have been going strong since they first got together in 2018. Ever since Saweetie made a special appearance in Quavo's "Workin Me" video and confirmed their relationship on the talk show The Real, these two have been inseparable. And we must admit, they do look good together. In most recent news, Swavo took a well-deserved baecation to Hawaii. Though in true work and pleasure fashion, Saweetie was also performing at the "Dream Weekend" festival in Honolulu, therefore, she got to secure the bag and enjoy some time with her boo. Multiple photos showcasing their vacation together hit the gram and was shared by each artist on their individual account.

Precisely, the female rapper updated her Instagram with a great shot of herself dressed in traditional Hawaiin war and standing on her tippy toes next to a large palm tree and picturesque view. The picture was well-received as the Icy girl got love from both fans and celebrities alike. Moreover, it didn't take long for her boyfriend Quavo to swing by for a little gushing. "Beautiful," added the rapper with a ton of emojis. These two are absolutely adorable and are definitely up for strong consideration as this year's best looking Hip Hop couple.