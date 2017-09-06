shape
- RelationshipsQuavo Jokingly Takes Credit For Saweetie's Insane Figure In Latex BodysuitQuavo's putting in that work for Saweetie.By Lynn S.
- SportsTom Brady Changes Course On What Age He Thinks He Can Play ToTom Brady just doesn't quit.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCardi B Shows Off "Six Pack" While Performing Gospel Version Of "Clout"The Bodak Yellow Church debuts the gospel version of "Clout" behind the scenes.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Brushes Off "Vibes Lawsuit" By Balancing Perfume On Bare BumKim Kardashian is making dividends at mesmerizing rate.By Devin Ch
- MusicJennifer Lopez Says She Was Told To "Lose A Few Pounds" At Start Of Career"This is who I am. I’m shaped like this."By Chantilly Post
- Sports"Power" Star Joseph Sikora Says 50 Cent Defeats Rampage Jackson If They FightThe star of "Power" backs his boss in grudge match with Quinton "Rampage" Jackson.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Reveals Perfume Bottle Shaped Like Her BodyThe new KKW fragrance will soon be readily available. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentThis Video Of Ashley Graham Twerking Is EverythingOkay Ashley, we see you.By Chantilly Post
- MusicSelena Gomez Fan Attempts To Buy Her Phallic-Shaped BouquetSelena Gomez has a crazy fan in her midst.By Matt F