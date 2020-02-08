Pop Smoke & Quavo Swerve On New Track "Shake The Room"

Just last year, Brooklyn-bred emcee, Pop Smoke introduced himself to the world with the release of his first-ever single, "Welcome to the Party." Since then, the 20-year-old rapper has been able to develop a cult-like following with the release of debut mixtape, Meet the Woo (2019). And now, after squashing some local conflicts and running into some legal woes, the "Drive The Boat" rapper has officially delivered his most anticipated musical offering to date in Meet the Woo 2 (2020). While the album is full of musical components and themes found in today's New York sound, Pop Smoke's collaboration with Quavo entitled "Shake the Room" is a standout record on his sophomore project.

"Shake the Room," produced by 808MeloBeats, takes on dark vibrations as the song is led by a harmonious vocal and bass-driven woodwind instrumentation. Quavo incorporates his own patented melodies to the beat adding another layer of elements while a thunderous 808 drives the drum sequencing. Pop Smoke kicks off the song with the chorus before Quavo takes off on the instrumental delivering bars about controlling the energy of any room he's in. The "Foreigner" rapper took his verse in another direction, spittin' braggadocios bars about his new-found wealth.

Check out Pop Smoke's "Shake the Room" featuring Quavo in the streaming link provided below and listen to his latest project, Meet the Woo 2, in its entirety, here.

Quotable Lyrics

Baby (Baby), shake it (Shake it)

I pop a Perc', feel amazing (Bah)

Straight Henny, no chaser (Uh-huh)

N*ggas be talkin' hot 'til they get burned (Woo)

I don't fuck with niggas 'cause these n*ggas be sherm

Lil' n*gga, stay in your place, wait for your turn

Respect ain't given, n*gga, it's earned (Grrt, baow)