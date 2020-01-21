After taking off with a number of boisterous singles in "Dior," "Welcome to the Party," and his feature on Travis Scott's "GATTI," Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke is on pace to enjoy quite an impressive year as a breakout star in the game. He will need to jump over his fair share of obstacles to achieve the success that he is clearly destined for though. Last week, it was reported that the rapper had been arrested upon his arrival at a New York airport, being taken into custody for attempting to transport a stolen Rolls-Royce vehicle from California to New York. According to Complex, Pop Smoke entered a not guilty plea and will be back in court early next month. Moments after his release from jail, he linked up with his short-lived rival Casanova to squash their feud but that wouldn't have been possible without some tremendous financial support from his mother.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

As reported by VladTV, Pop Smoke's mom paid off the rapper's $250,000 bond by listing her home for sale. The recording artist is on pace to make a good chunk of change this year and he will surely get Momma Smoke in a brand new mansion as soon as the funds become available. Hopefully, his trajectory is not taken off path because of this as, in relation to his arrest, Pop Smoke is facing ten years in prison if proven guilty.

Pop Smoke will be back in court on February 3. Stay tuned for updates on the Brooklynite's case.