Pop Smoke Drops Off "Meet The Woo 2" Ft. Quavo, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Fivio Foreign, & Lil Tjay

"Welcome to the Party" is the banger that put Pop Smoke on the map, and the New York drill-styled rapper is back on the scene with his sophomore effort, Meet The Woo 2. This is a followup to the first volume of his previous mixtape of the same name and the deep, raspy-voiced rapper returns with few friends who lend their vocals to make up a streetwise, hard-hitting project.

Features include looks by Quavo, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Fivio Foreign, and Lil Tjay who hopped on two tracks. Pop Smoke has already delivered his lead single "Christopher Walking" which makes an appearance on the record along with a studio version of "Armed N Dangerous." Pop Smoke has been an artist to watch as his star continues to rise, but with his legal issues on his heels, it'll be interesting to see how he navigates his increasing celebrity. Check out Meet The Woo 2 and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Invincible

2. Shake The Room ft. Quavo

3. Get Back

4. Christopher Walking

5. Foreigner ft. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

6. Sweetheart ft. Fivio Foreign

7. Element

8. Armed N Dangerous (Charlie Sloth Freestyle)

9. Mannequin ft. Lil Tjay

10. Dreaming

11. She Got A Thing

12. Dior [Bonus]

13. War ft. Lil Tjay [Bonus]