Pop Smoke has made a ton of news in recent times. The rapper found himself in a bit of beef and some legal trouble but it seems like everything is good with him, for the moment. Following Paris Fashion Week, the rapper was arrested upon his arrival in New York. Police said that the rapper transported a stolen Rolls-Royce and now, he's facing some years in the case.

Pop is undoubtedly one of the hottest out right now so a potential prison sentence could be detrimental to his career and his pockets. But shortly after his arraignment, it was reported that his bond was set at $250K and his mother was forced to put her home up in order to make sure he was released from jail. Well, the rapper has been flashing racks in recent times to dispel the rumors. Taking to the 'Gram, he wanted to put those reports to rest, once again, with a photo of himself holding a massive amount of cash.

"NIGGAS SAID🗣I COULDNT PAY FOR MY BAIL😂," he wrote. I TOLD EM💰BELIEVE NONE OF WHAT YOU HEAR👂🏾AND HALF OF WHAT YOU SEE."

In related news, the rapper announced that he was dropping his upcoming project, Meet The Woo 2 next month. With a Feb. 7th release date set, we're excited to see how he comes through on his new project.