On Friday (Jan. 17), Pop Smoke was arrested at JFK airport for allegedly stealing a Rolls Royce Wraith. The Brooklyn rapper is pleading not guilty, as he claims he arranged to borrow the vehicle for a music video when attempting to transport it from California to New York. Once he was released from jail a couple of days later, it was reported that his mother had to put her home up for sale in order to pay off his $250,000. Pop Smoke responded to this rumor by posting a photo of himself holding a tall stack of cash, flexing how ludicrous it was for anyone to think that one of the hottest artists at the moment is having any financial troubles.

He proved again on Complex's "Sneaker Shopping" series that he has lots of money at his disposal. The "Welcome To The Party" rapper ended up dropping $1930,35 on six pairs of kicks. Before completing his shopping spree, he asked the store's employee to fetch "all the white Air Forces you got - every last one of them." Unfortunately, NYC's Stadium Goods only had two pairs in stock for Pop to cop.

Pop Smoke will be releasing his new project, Meet The Woo 2, on February 7. In the meantime, check out his latest single, "Christopher Walking".