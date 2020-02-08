Pop Smoke and Casanova had a very short-lived feud a few weeks ago. What was more shocking is that after taunting Cas, he got arrested on federal charges for allegedly transporting a stolen vehicle across interstate lines. In a recent interview with Angie Martinez, he not only called the situation itself "cap" but he explained that the feud between himself and Casanova was turned into something even bigger due to the power of the Internet.

Just to quickly recap, Pop Smoke initially fired shots at Casanova, calling the fellow Brooklynite "Trashanova" while the lyrics in "Christopher Walking" appear to taunt Cas. The two later squashed their beef days later and had dinner together. But Pop Smoke explained that it was never anything to begin with.

"People just took that and dragged that out," he told Angie. "'Cause if you know me, then you know I'm really real in real life. If it's beef, we not gonna go on the Internet... Somebody might get hurt. You don't want to advertise something like that." He added that the whole thing was really just a "misunderstanding."

Pop Smoke just released his debut album today, Meet The Woo Vol. 2. The project includes appearances from Quavo, Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay, and more. Shockingly, the collaboration that he seems to have in the cut with Meek Mill did not make the final cut of the project. Peep the interview below.