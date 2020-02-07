mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pop Smoke & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Drop Off "Foreigner"

Mitch Findlay
February 07, 2020 12:18
Pop Smoke and A Boogie get disrespectful.


After meeting, courting, and wooing the "Woo," Pop Smoke has returned to make a reintroduction of sorts. Riding the success of songs like "Christopher Walking" and his breakout "Welcome To The Party," Smoke has continued to solidify himself as a force to be reckoned with. Now, his quest for longevity continues with Meet The Woo 2which features no shortage of drill bangers and baritone flows. One such drop is the A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie-assisted "Foreigner," which has all the makings of another big tune in his arsenal.

At this point, his formula has yet to fail him -- why deviate now? Taking to another big drill beat, Pop Smoke delivers staccato flows in tandem with the staggered percussion. "Valet, park it, I'm growling, I'm barking," he raps. "They like Papi why you stalking, pop a perk go retarded." Despite the vibe being relatively new territory for A Boogie, his melodic flow fares well over the aggressive instrumental. "I was in all the stores, I bought every Hermes scarf," he flexes -- kill em' with credit, as they say. 

Quotable Lyrics

I was in all the stores
I bought every Hermes scarf, yeah
Do you feel me?
Thousand pairs of Mike Amiris, but I still need more

