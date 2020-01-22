meet the woo 2
- MusicBlueface Clarifies Telling Rappers To "Check In" When Coming To L.A.Blueface recently caught heat over comments he made online following Pop Smoke's murder in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles.By Erika Marie
- NumbersPop Smoke "Meet The Woo 2" Sales ReportThe late Pop Smoke is expected to move up to 40,000 equivalent album units of "Meet The Woo 2" in its second week out.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersPop Smoke's "Dior" Lands On Hot 100 ChartsPop Smoke's "Dior" single posthumously climbs up the Hot 100 charts, marking his second placement and first as a solo artist. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWatch Pop Smoke's Final InterviewPop Smoke spoke about the "blessing" of all his incoming success on BBC Asian Network. By Noah C
- NumbersPop Smoke's Streams Increase 392 Percent Following DeathPop Smoke's streaming numbers jumped from 5 million to 24.7 million on the day of his death, after he was tragically murdered in a fatal shooting in West Hollywood.By Lynn S.
- GossipPop Smoke Allegedly Concerned About Gangs Prior To Death: ReportPop Smoke reportedly canceled his show last Sunday because the NYPD shut it down, but TMZ states otherwise.By Erika Marie
- NumbersPop Smoke's "Meet The Woo 2" Scores Solid First WeekPop Smoke secures his first top 10 placement on the Billboard charts with his new album "Meet The Woo 2." By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsPop Smoke's "Meet The Woo 2" Is Laced With Heavy Artillery: ReviewALBUM REVIEW: Pop Smoke's "Meet The Woo 2" plays to his strengths, blending elements of UK Drill, London electronic, and New York hip-hop. By Aron A.
- NewsPop Smoke & Nav Channel Full Moon Ferocity On "Wolves"Pop Smoke and Nav team up for "Wolves," a new banger off "Meet The Woo 2" Deluxe Edition. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsPop Smoke Taps Gunna For Fashionable "Dior" RemixFor Gunna, every week is fashion week. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicPop Smoke Calls Theft Allegations "Cap": "We Can't Afford To F*ck Up"It's all lies, according to the rapper.By Erika Marie
- SongsPop Smoke Takes Aim At His Opposition On New Track "Get Back""Meet The Woo 2" continues to deliver quality album cuts. By Dominiq R.
- MusicNicki Minaj, Pop Smoke & Denzel Curry Heat Up Our "Fire Emoji" Playlist"FIRE EMOJI" has you covered with the best releases of the week. By Noah C
- NewsPop Smoke Crafts Rapturous Flip Of Ariana Grande Sample On "Mannequin" Feat. Lil Tjay"Meet The Woo 2" all weekend. By Noah C
- SongsPop Smoke & Quavo Swerve On New Track "Shake The Room"Pop Smoke & Quavo "Shake the Room."By Dominiq R.
- NewsPop Smoke & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Drop Off "Foreigner"Pop Smoke and A Boogie get disrespectful. By Mitch Findlay
- SneakersPop Smoke Buys Out "All The White Air Forces" On "Sneaker Shopping"Forget what you heard. Pop Smoke is not stressing about money. By Noah C
- MusicPop Smoke Announces Release Date For "Meet The Woo 2"Pop Smoke's new project arrives in a little over two weeks.By Aron A.