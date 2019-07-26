mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

"Welcome To The Party" Rapper Pop Smoke Drops Debut EP "Meet The Woo"

Aron A.
July 26, 2019 11:40
Meet The Woo
Pop Smoke

Pop Smoke made an impression with "Welcome To The Party" and now, he's back with his new project, "Meet The Woo."


The name Pop Smoke has probably popped up on your radar in the last few weeks. The Brooklyn artist made waves this summer with his viral single, "Welcome To The Party" which has garnered 4.7M views on YouTube in the past month. The rapper hasn't necessarily blown up yet but it's only a matter of time. He released a few singles before "Party" which were also equally promising. Now, he comes through with his debut project, Meet The Woo in its entirety.

If you've been feeling "Welcome To The Party," Pop Smoke's new project is definitely something you need to take in from top to bottom. Meet The Woo serves as a nine-track project filled with bangers from top to bottom. Production is mainly handled by Rico Beats and 808MeloBeats who bring together elements from grime and drill to form a truly unique style tailored perfectly for Pop Smoke.

