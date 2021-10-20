For the first half of 2021, it was really Shiesty Season.

Pooh Shiesty, a 21-year-old rapper from Memphis, Tennessee, had just dropped his debut commercial mixtape Shiesty Season, and was still riding incredibly high off the success of his November, 2020 record "Back In Blood", which features Lil Durk and was being played all over, all the time.

Unfortunately, as a result of an alleged incident that took place back in October, 2020, the "Guard Up" rapper saw his impressive 2021 run cut short, when he surrendered himself to the police back in June. Since then, Shiesty has been behind bars and gearing up for trial to defend himself against allegations of armed robbery and shooting a man in the butt. As time has gone on, speculation has shifted from Shiesty being freed sooner rather than later, to Shiesty facing 20 years behind bars, to the most recent reports of Shiesty possibly facing life in prison.

The Memphis rapper had previously requested his trial be delayed until after October 2021, but recently withdrew that request and is on the verge of standing trial this month. However, recent reports from The Shade Room, reveal that Shiesty and his legal team are trying to get some evidence from previous crimes thrown out.

While laws do state that evidence from acts outside the current trial are admissible to show "opportunity, intent, knowledge or absence of mistake," Shiesty's legal team is trying to block evidence from crimes Shiesty committed when he was 11 and 14-years-old from being used against him in his current case.

According to legal documents, prosecutors plan to use evidence from an assault Shiesty committed when he was 14, and evidence from a robbery Shiesty committed when he was 11. Shiesty's legal team believes both of these cases are not pertinent to their current case and have requested the judge presiding over Shiesty's trial throw them out.

Whether that happens is yet to be seen, but with Shiesty reportedly facing life behind bars, anything to better his case will certainly help.

What do you think of the prosecutors digging up evidence from when Shiesty was in sixth grade? Let us know in the comments and check out Shiesty's appearance on HNHH's Rise & Grind series here.